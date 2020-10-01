In an effort to bring more affordable housing to the area, Sutter County is planning to purchase a motel along Highway 99.
It would be another “link in the chain,” say officials, that could affect the rate of homelessness in the area.
Once the purchase is complete, the plan is to sign the Baymont Motel property over to Habitat for Humanity. John Nicoletti, deputy director of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, said the project is designed to be a place for permanent housing.
Habitat will manage overall facility operations, maintenance and administrative portions and Hands of Hope will run program services.
“We expect to have these folks that are very vulnerable live in a safe, decent, clean environment for as long as they need,” Nicoletti said.
Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, said it’s not really a “homeless project.”
“We have a shelter and there are others in the area and what we’re looking at is individuals who are really being successful in those programs and getting them here,” Hale said. “The focus is going to be elderly and disabled and veterans so they’re going to have priority in coming here because we want to be able to get the most vulnerable out of that situation.
“But overall, what it really creates in this community is affordable housing.”
Individuals housed at the facility will pay a capped percentage of their income to live at the property.
Hale said they hope to provide a transportation service – since the 62-room motel is near the edge of town – as well as have other partners provide services at the facility.
“Addressing these needs will have a measurable impact on reducing homeless counts around the area,” Nicoletti said.
Sutter County is receiving a $6.7 million grant through the state’s Homekey project, enabling the purchase of the motel – located at 4228 Sawtelle Ave., Yuba City.
The property went into escrow last week. The total purchase price is $7.2 million – the county plans to commit $500,000 in Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds that were previously allocated to help make up the difference between the Homekey grant and the purchase price.
Hale said they’re hoping to close in mid-November or December at the latest.
In the first 90 days, he said they’re hoping to have the facility 50 percent occupied.
Nicoletti said the motel will require very little work before opening it up – he said the owner has kept up a high level of maintenance.
“We’re going to be able to turnkey almost immediately,” Nicoletti said. “... We’re doing due diligence now and areas like the commercial kitchen and restaurant area are going to need a work up. It’s not in bad shape but it’s not ready for the public.”
He said they’re also looking to add some security fencing as well so they don’t have in-and-out traffic without their knowledge.
“Our quest is to create a place that would be a pride of the community,” Nicoletti said. “I think the current motel owner sees a vision, the community sees a vision ... This is easy, this is an easy win and the most important is it’s a win for the people that will be served while living here.”
Homelessness
Nicoletti said transitional options are being built up strong in the area, low-income services are thriving and now permanent options are bulking up – there are also a number of emergency beds in the area.
“We have every link in the chain of housing security for people and I believe we are going to see noticeable reduction in homelessness as long as we keep this up,” Nicoletti said.
Hale said there is a perception issue with homelessness.
“One of the things we’re stuck in is there are a good number of people that have this perception that they want the homeless gone but they don’t want to create a solution to help it,” Hale said. “... If you don’t allow for resources, it doesn’t go away and that’s a big problem. I don’t think it’s out of people being callous or mean, I think it’s a perception issue. I think it’s not understanding or not really knowing the process because you’re not involved in it.”