Bundled up in coats, blankets and ponchos, hundreds of people gathered on Market Street in Colusa for the annual Christmas Tyme in Colusa event on Dec. 2, a holiday staple that has been celebrated within the community for more than two decades.
Since its inception, Market Street in Colusa has been shut down between Fourth and Eighth streets for the annual holiday event and lined with dozens of vendors offering everything from food, homemade items, community resources, crafts and more.
This year, with more than 55 vendors lining the street, there was something for everyone. Several of the vendors served up hot cocoa to warm up attendees as they strolled through the event. Others sold everything from assortments of Mexican food to barbeque, handmade jewelry, toys, sweet treats and more.
In the kids zone, snow machines were yet again a hit with the children in attendance as they ran through the imitation snow like it was a snow day. There were also several games to enjoy, including a giant Jenga game, football toss and Connect Four.
Per tradition, Santa and Mrs. Claus sat in front of the courthouse next to the giant town Christmas tree so attendees could come and snap a photo with them. After each photo, Mrs. Claus handed out candy canes.
Through the night, the band Legend performed live holiday music along with several rock classics and there was also a performance by the youth Starlight Dancers group.
The event is organized each year through a coordinated effort by the Colusa Lions Club, the Colusa Rotary Club, the city of Colusa and the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce with assistance from the Colusa Police Department and the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department.
“We had so many amazing vendors, the best music and dancers, and community participation that cannot be beat,” said event organizers. “We are so happy to see so many of our friends and neighbors enjoying this event, and we can wait to see you again next year.”