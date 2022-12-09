Bundled up in coats, blankets and ponchos, hundreds of people gathered on Market Street in Colusa for the annual Christmas Tyme in Colusa event on Dec. 2, a holiday staple that has been celebrated within the community for more than two decades. 

Since its inception, Market Street in Colusa has been shut down between Fourth and Eighth streets for the annual holiday event and lined with dozens of vendors offering everything from food, homemade items, community resources, crafts and more. 

