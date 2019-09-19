LONDON – The European Commission said it received documents from Britain on Thursday that outline the ideas it has floated to secure a deal to leave the European Union on Oct. 31.
The documents will provide the basis for “technical discussions” this week on customs, manufactured goods and sanitary rules, commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said.
They are “confidential technical non-papers which reflect the ideas the UK has been putting forward,” a British government spokesman said.
A “nonpaper” normally raises diplomatic talking points, not concrete proposals.
“We will table formal written solutions when we are ready, not according to an artificial deadline,” the spokesman added, after the Finnish prime minister said London must produce proposals by the end of this month.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted later that the two sides were making progress in the talks.
“I don’t want to exaggerate the progress that we are making, but we are making progress,” Johnson told the BBC and other British media.
In Ireland, meanwhile, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said “wide gaps” remain between Brussels and London.
“There is a lot of energy and a lot of positivity,” national broadcaster RTE quoted Varadkar as saying.
“The difficulty is that when it comes to the substance of the issue that needs to be resolved, the gaps are still very wide and we have no time to lose,” he said.
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay earlier Thursday urged Brussels to show “creativity and flexibility” in the negotiations.
“A rigid approach now, at this point, is no way to progress a deal, and the responsibility sits with both sides to find a solution,” Barclay told a business forum in Spain.
Finland’s premier, Antti Rinne, said late Wednesday, after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, that EU leaders “need to know what the UK is proposing” by the end of September.
Rinne said he and Macron “agreed that it is now time for Boris Johnson to produce his own proposals in writing – if they exist.”
“If no proposals are received by the end of September, then it’s over,” he added, according to Finnish public broadcaster YLE and daily Helsingin Sanomat.
Finland currently holds the rotating EU presidency.
Barclay reiterated London’s position that Britain will not accept the EU’s backstop arrangement to guarantee an open border between Northern Ireland, which will leave the EU with the rest of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland, which will remain a member of the bloc.
Johnson said any deal must “protect Ireland, make sure there isn’t a hard border of any kind in Northern Ireland, and make sure we protect the Good Friday peace process.”
“We think we can solve that problem,” he said.
The 1998 Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement, catalyzed Northern Ireland’s fragile peace process after decades of sectarian conflict.
Johnson has vowed to withdraw Britain from the EU, with or without a deal, on Oct. 31.
Opposition lawmakers have accused him of merely paying lip service to talks with Brussels.