After being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter on June 14 for the shooting death of Robert Mendoza, Carl Royd Olsen, 60, of Lincoln was sentenced this week in a Yuba County court to serve 15 years in a state prison.

His brother, 63-year-old Eric Tait Olsen of Lincoln, was sentenced to two years in a local prison for assaulting Mendoza with a metal club prior to his killing. The elder Olsen also helped his younger brother dispose of Mendoza’s body, which was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Nov. 26, 2021, at the bottom of an embankment along the side of Spenceville Road, near the Nevada County and Yuba County border. 

