The two Olivehurst residents who died in an accident on Highway 70 Tuesday have been identified as brothers Adrian Jorge Troncoso, 20, and Julian Luis Troncoso, 17, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.
At around noon on Tuesday, Adrian Troncoso was driving a 1997 Honda Prelude northbound on Highway 70 south of Olivehurst Avenue with Julian Troncoso in the car as a passenger. Their car approached the back of a 2015 Lincoln Navigator. The Honda veered to the right onto the east shoulder where the left side of the vehicle impacted the right side of the Lincoln. The Honda then veered back onto the roadway, lost control and veered onto the shoulder where the vehicle struck a tree and came to rest near the railroad tracks. The brothers died from their injuries.
Within 24 hours, more than $24,000 had been raised for the family on a GoFundMe campaign set up by a cousin of the victims, Ruby Troncoso. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward helping the family with funeral expenses.
Adrian and Julian’s father, Jorge Troncoso, said Adrian took care of his younger siblings, Julian and Clarissa. He said Adrian’s goal was to serve in the Army.
“He would always worry about how he carried himself with other people,” Jorge Troncoso said. “...He wanted to serve his country.”
Jorge Troncoso said Adrian “was always a positive kid.”
He said while Julian was different from his older brother, they shared many similarities. They both enjoyed working – Adrian at Home Depot and Julian at McDonalds. Julian also cared for his younger sister and would come home from even tough shifts at McDonalds and be in good spirits.
“They were inseparable,” Jorge Troncoso said. “They would always ride together.”
Ruby Troncoso said her cousins always had smiles on their faces and always were willing to lend a helping hand.
“They were amazing and great kids,” Ruby Troncoso said. “...They were the most caring pair of boys I have met in my entire life.”
Since the accident, she said people who knew the brothers have been reaching out to share condolences and to let the family know how special the two were.
“A lot of people came by and had nothing to say but good things,” Ruby Troncoso said.
Ruby Troncoso said the family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community.
“To be honest, there’s no words,” she said. “We all are extremely grateful, it’s just simply amazing how much help we’ve gotten and continue to get.”
The family held a car wash fundraiser at Autozone in Marysville on Wednesday. While totals from the event had yet to be counted on Wednesday afternoon, Ruby Troncoso said it was a success and that people stopped at the car wash to donate without getting their car washed.
“I want to thank the whole community,” Jorge Troncoso said. “It’s comforting my heart … I feel blessed being in this community.”
Jorge Troncoso said he and his wife have been surrounded by family, friends and neighbors over the last couple of days and that has helped.
“I wouldn’t think of it to be any other way,” Jorge Troncoso said about the support. “I wish my boys were here.”
To donate to the GoFundMe page, visit https://bit.ly/3tkb24N. As of Wednesday afternoon, $24,006 had been raised by more than 300 donors.