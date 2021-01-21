The Yuba River Endowment Board of Directors recently donated $15,000 to Browns Valley 4-H to fund special projects and expenses.
As a result of COVID-19 and program changes, Yuba County 4-H enrollment was down by almost half at the end of 2020. Half of the $15,000 will go toward reimbursing the $100 enrollment fee paid by the group’s 75 members.
“This donation is truly a light at the end of a tunnel for our local youth,” Browns Valley 4-H Club Leader Alicia Wright said in a press release. “We’ve gone from concern over reduced enrollment to being able to do a membership drive. Any youth who wants to participate in Yuba County 4-H, now can for free, thanks to the Endowment.”
4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization. The Yuba River Endowment is a nonprofit organization created by Yuba County farmers that started in 2019 and has since donated over $150,000 to support agriculture education, provide food resources and veterans support.
Farmers in the endowment have a right to water that flows on the Yuba River. The water is used to provide the required flow levels to protect endangered fish and after that the water can be sold to drought-stricken areas of the state. The money from those transfers funds the endowment.
The endowment will make similar donations to the other four Yuba County 4-H clubs and in the spring provide another round of donations to all the clubs to cover all additional enrollment fees for any youths who join from now through the end of spring.
For information on how to join a Yuba County 4-H, call the UCCE Sutter-Yuba Counties 4-H Office at 822-7515. Programming is available for ages five to 18.