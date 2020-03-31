A Browns Valley man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to several felonies related to him allegedly threatening to kill his mother and possessing manufactured firearms.
Philip James Williams, 39, was arrested Friday evening after deputies responded to a home in the 7100 block of Therese Trail for a disturbance. Williams lives with his parents and they reported that he threatened to kill his mother, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Williams is a convicted felon and deputies discovered several non-serialized firearms that he had allegedly manufactured in the home, as well as ammunition. Williams was charged with threatening to commit a crime that would cause death or great bodily injury, possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon, unlawfully manufacturing an assault weapon, possessing an assault weapon, and possessing a short-barreled rifle. On Monday afternoon, Williams appeared via video conference call in Yuba County Superior Court from Yuba County Jail. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf.
Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter denied Williams’ release on his own recognizance and as of late Monday Williams remains in Yuba County Jail on $150,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 8 at 9 a.m.