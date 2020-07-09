A Browns Valley man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to charges of arson, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing methamphetamine.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Matthew Fiske, 31, on Tuesday after being suspected of burning down an unoccupied garage the morning of July 1 in the 5600 block of Wolf Trail, Loma Rica.
On Thursday, Fiske appeared in Yuba County Superior Court from Yuba County Jail via video conference. He also had not guilty pleas entered in another criminal case filed against him from October 2019. In that case he is charged with making criminal threats and cruelty to animals.
The public defender’s office requested Fiske be released on his own recognizance, but Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter denied the request.
Fiske is scheduled to next appear for a pre-hearing conference for both cases on July 15 and a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. July 17. As of late Thursday, Fiske remained in Yuba County Jail on $150,000 bail.