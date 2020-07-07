The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Browns Valley man for arson and for being a former felon in possession of a loaded and concealed firearm.
James Matthew Fiske, 31, was wanted for the residential arson of an unoccupied garage that occurred the morning of July 1 in the 5600 block of Wolf Trail, Loma Rica. The building was destroyed, according to a news release.
At around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Fiske was arrested in the 1600 block of North Beale Road and was in possession of a loaded and concealed handgun.
Cal Fire is assisting the sheriff’s office in the ongoing investigation into the fire.
As of late Tuesday, Fiske had not yet been booked into Yuba County Jail, according to public information officer Leslie Carbah.