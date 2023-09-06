Officials with the California Highway Patrol confirmed Wednesday the death of a 22-year-old Browns Valley man after an off-road vehicle crash on a private farm in Yuba County on Tuesday.
According to an accident report from the CHP, the unidentified Browns Valley man was driving a Polaris off-road utility vehicle east on a dirt farm road near Feather River Boulevard east of County Road 512. Officials said the man, for unknown reasons, “allowed the Polaris to leave the dirt road and crash” into a nearby canal filled with water.