A Browns Valley man pleaded no contest to making criminal threats, animal cruelty, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
James Matthew Fiske, 31, was charged with animal cruelty and making criminal threats in connection to an incident in October 2019 when he killed a dog, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello.
He pled to charges of arson of an unoccupied structure in Loma Rica in July 2020.
Fiske entered his plea during a hearing on Friday. As part of the plea agreement, Fiske will pay for the damages caused by the fire. He faces up to four years and four months in state prison, according to Sorbello.
“Probation will try to figure that out when making their sentencing recommendation,” Sorbello said regarding how much Fiske will have to pay.
Fiske will be sentenced on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court. He remains in Yuba County Jail on $150,000 bail. Fiske has been in custody since July 7.