A Browns Valley man who was previously arrested for arson and other crimes in recent years, pleaded no contest on Friday in a Yuba County court for his involvement in the Scott Fire that burned about 115 acres in June, officials said.

After a plea agreement made with the Yuba County District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old James Matthew Fiske of Browns Valley is set to be sentenced on Nov. 23 for setting fires in the area of Scott Grant Road on June 15. Officials said he could serve 21 years in prison.

