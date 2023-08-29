The annual Brownsville Blues Festival will be returning under a new name and new location this year at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley on Sept. 3. Now known as the Brownsville Blues Review, guests can expect the same level of entertainment and comradery, just inside an air conditioned theater space.  

“The Center for the Arts is a great venue and we are excited to see some of the Brownsville Blues Festival all-stars performing on the big stage,” said Clay Thompson, one of the event organizers.  

