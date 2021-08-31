A long-running tradition, the Brownsville Blues Festival returns to the foothills this weekend.
“I started this event over 25 years ago to bring the community together for just a celebration of life,” said Clay Thompson, a resident of the foothills and organizer of the Brownsville Blues Festival.
The festival also brings real quality talent to the rural community, said Thompson, with multiple bands performing at the Brownsville Amphitheater in Brownsville each year.
This year’s festival lineup includes Willie G, Tia Carroll, Machaira, Andy Santana and the West Coast Playboys with special guests Michael Skinner and A.J. Joyce.
“This is an outdoor festival so we encourage you to bring a blanket or a chair for relaxing,” said Thompson.
In addition to the music, Thompson said there will also be food and craft vendors.
According to Thompson, gates open at noon and the event runs through dusk.
Admission is $20 at the gate and children 12 and younger are admitted free.
Sponsors for the event include Yuba Feather Communities Services, Inc., the Gold Eagle Market of Brownsville, the Browns Valley 76 Station and Christopher Hayhoe Real Estate.
The Brownsville Amphitheater is located at 17103 Ponderosa Way in Brownsville.
For more information about the festival, call Thompson at 675-0195.