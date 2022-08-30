The annual Brownsville Blues Festival is returning for its 30th year of cultural music and comradery. Scheduled from noon to dusk on Sunday, guests are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and relax in the shade of the Ponderosa Park Amphitheater at 17103 Ponderosa Way in Brownsville.
This outdoor event is expected to feature some of the Bay Area’s best blues musicians, including soul R&B singer Willie G from Oakland and award-winning Tia Carroll.
Coordinator Clay Thompson said attendance for the event has been growing and organizers can normally expect around 300 to 500 people.
“The more the merrier,” said Thompson. “Don’t forget your dancing shoes.”
Tickets are $20 at the gate, but children 12 and under get in free. All ages are welcome, and food and craft vendors will also be available.
This event is sponsored by Yuba Feather Communities Services, Inc., Golden Eagle Market, Browns Valley 76 Station, and Christopher Hayhoe Real Estate.
No dogs or ice chests are allowed. For more information, call Thompson at 530-675-0195.