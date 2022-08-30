BluesFile (3).jpg

Mick Martin plays harmonica with Ron Thompson and the Resistors during the annual Brownsville Blues Festival on Sept. 6, 2015, at Ponderosa Park Amphitheater in Brownsville.

 Appeal-Democrat file photo

The annual Brownsville Blues Festival is returning for its 30th year of cultural music and comradery. Scheduled from noon to dusk on Sunday, guests are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and relax in the shade of the Ponderosa Park Amphitheater at 17103 Ponderosa Way in Brownsville.

This outdoor event is expected to feature some of the Bay Area’s best blues musicians, including soul R&B singer Willie G from Oakland and award-winning Tia Carroll.

