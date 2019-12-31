Bryan Brown - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Bryan Brown, 57, Marysville, Executive officer of the Tri-Valley Homeless Union
2019: I have to say that going as ambassadors for California’s homeless and presenting a moral budget to Congress with our demands. Also getting a seat with Sutter County as representative for the homeless population in the Tri-Counties area.
2020: My priorities this year are to educate those who need to be educated and work with the local governmental agencies toward an actual solution to help those who are less fortunate than most.
We will be going to Washington DC for the third year as ambassadors of California representing our people and fundraisers to help the homeless crisis that we are battling.