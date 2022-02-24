The city of Marysville announced that needed improvements to Bryant Field, home of the Gold Sox, are currently underway.
Earlier this month, work began to replace the outfield fence which borders the corner of 14th and B streets in Marysville. That work, which began on Feb. 15, was the result of action by the Marysville City Council after it approved the purchase of steel paneling that will replace the dilapidated wooden outfield fence, the city said.
“With Marysville’s investment and local ownership, 2022 is set to be an unprecedented season for Gold Sox baseball,” former Sierra Central Credit Union CEO John Cassidy said in a statement.
This Saturday, a group of volunteers from Local Union 228 - Plumbers and Pipefitters, Local Iron Workers 118 and SAYlove will be assisting with the demolition of the right field wall. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact SAYlove at www.saylove.org.
Improvements made to the outfield wall are expected to be completed by May, the city said.
“It’s a lofty goal, but we are pushing hard to complete this project for our community, baseball lovers and our beloved Gold Sox,” Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad said in a statement.
The city said sponsorships will be made available through the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation starting on April 1 for those interested in sponsoring the improvement project at Bryant Field. Sponsor names are slated to be permanently displayed on the exterior perimeter fencing facing the intersection of 14th and B streets, the city said.