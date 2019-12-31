Brynda Stranix - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Brynda Stranix, 56, Yuba City, President/COO Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Operation
2019: The opening of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. We worked on that for about 18 years so we we’re really excited to get it constructed and the doors open. The 1,300 jobs are hugely significant and the commitment of the project to purchase local goods and services when they can is making a difference.
2020: Professionally, my hopes are that the momentum that the Hard Rock has brought to the community will continue, and we’ll see additional economic opportunities. We’re seeing other interest from businesses that are interested in locating to the area.