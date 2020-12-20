Despite a global pandemic throwing a wrench in things, local jurisdictions throughout the Yuba-Sutter area report that their respective budgets are weathering the storm, largely due to the planning efforts done upfront.
That being said, noticeable impacts have been felt across the board.
“Every single county operation has been impacted in some way by COVID-19, and each county department has had to adjust their operations accordingly,” said Yuba County Administrator Kevin Mallen. “The availability of CARES Act dollars allowed us to help businesses and other organizations, while also making necessary changes related to our operations.”
The county’s budget has remained remarkably stable considering the circumstances, Mallen said. It became trickier when it came time to combine the health and emergency efforts of both Yuba and Sutter counties.
“The pandemic required an especially massive shift in operations for our Health and Human Services Department, specifically in public health. In the end, we found balance between these necessary changes and ongoing county services and have adjusted and overcome those challenges,” he said.
The county hasn’t seen any significant impacts to revenues that typically fund county services for residents. In fact, sales tax revenues have been on par with previous years, and property tax revenues are predicted to increase slightly due to a steady increase in new homes being built in Yuba County, he said.
The early planning done by local leaders near the onset of the pandemic, when budgets were being developed, have reduced the amount of cuts that would’ve likely been needed if jurisdictions weren’t better prepared.
Sutter County Deputy Administrator Leanne Link said revenues for the county have been consistent with projections, and they expect sales tax to be just a bit higher than what they budgeted for — particularly due to an uptick in revenues generated from online sales. The hope is to see a recovery in the next fiscal year with some modest sales tax growth, she said.
“As always, our departments are holding the line on spending, so we look like we’re going to be okay this year,” Link said.
Sutter County received nearly $10.3 million in federal CARES Act funding. A big chunk of that went to programs supporting small businesses, nonprofits and individuals throughout the community. The rest was used to support other costs associated with responding to the pandemic. Those dollars helped stabilize the county’s financial situation and provided a cushion against future losses should the pandemic continue, Link said.
“I’m not as concerned about this year as I am about next fiscal year,” Link said. “Most of the county’s funding comes from state and federal sources. The state was able to backfill some of the losses this year, but if the financial downturn continues, we can expect the state to cut funding. We have a policy to not backfill losses of state funding with local revenues, so that could mean that we have to scale back programs.”
City Budgets
The pandemic has made the most routine tasks more difficult, said Yuba City Finance Director Spencer Morrison. It has required many city employees to shift to remote work, with City Hall closing to the public to reduce the risk of exposure for employees and the public.
With certain services not available like the recreation programs, community events and in-person payments at City Hall, there have been noticeable impacts to revenues for the city and other businesses in the community, he said. One major impact has come from a state executive order deferring revenues and postponing the city’s ability to collect on delinquent utility accounts.
“Our most recent data shows 792 delinquent accounts in the amount of $271,874 in total. The Yuba City customer service team has been reaching out to these ratepayers and establishing affordable payment plans so when the pandemic is over, these businesses and families are not faced with an insurmountable debt to the city,” Morrison said. “…In a typical year, we would have 100-200 utility bill delinquencies each month and most all would be resolved in that same month with a very small handful of payment plans created.”
City leaders are monitoring the current financial situation and proceeding with caution, he said, looking for opportunities to make budget and policy changes as needed. With the latest surge in cases and subsequent state mandates to slow the surge, a positive budget outlook has become less hopeful.
Fourth quarter sales tax figures are uncertain heading into a holiday shopping season that is contending with a stay-at-home order and businesses like restaurants and salons not being allowed to operate freely. Morrison said the city also expects to see impacts to its Transient Occupancy Tax revenues.
Schools
Yuba City Unified School District Deputy Superintendent Robert Shemwell said the district built its budget this year expecting to operate with a reduction in state funding of about $10 million.
The state Legislature adopted a budget that provided school districts with flat funding with the prior year, but that promise is predicated on a secondary federal relief package that has yet to come to fruition. That has put school districts into somewhat of a holding pattern for the year, Shemwell said.
Even more problematic is that the state has deferred revenues school districts rely on to operate. Shemwell said approximately $30 million in revenues have been placed in a deferred timeframe for YCUSD, with about $19 million of that not expected to arrive until next school year.
Luckily for YCUSD, the district board established a strategic reserve that they’ve been able to draw from in order to keep the budget stable.
“Because of our district’s prudent reserves, we are able to basically make up for that shortfall in state funding, so we are sound in that capacity,” Shemwell said. “We know we will receive funding at some time within the next year, but now we can rely on our reserves. That’s unique to Yuba City Unified though, not every district is in the same situation.”
Shemwell said school districts will be paying close attention to the governor’s budget proposal that is released in January to see how the state plans on reconciling with what has transpired over the current school year.