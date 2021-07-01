Live Oak City Council passed a 14-day continuing resolution to expend funds after council members failed to approve the Fiscal Year 2021/22 budget, according to City Manager Aaron Palmer.
On Tuesday, Vice Mayor Nancy Santana and Councilman Bob Woten voted to approve the 2021/2022 budget, though council members J.R. Thiara and Lakhvir Ghag voted against it.
Council members voted along the same lines on the adoption of a three-month continuing resolution to expend funds. However, a 14-day continuing resolution passed unanimously.
Palmer said budget adoption will be discussed during the July 7 council meeting.
“The residents should come out to the July 7 council meeting to hear the discussion and have their voices heard on items important to them,” Palmer said in an email.
Palmer said the final budget will be balanced and there will be a surplus of approximately $170,000 in the general fund. Total budgeted revenues are expected to be $15,883,222 (general fund portion: $3,726,900) and total budgeted expenditures will be $18,906,145 (general fund portion: $3,556,727).
The top revenues in the budget are secured property taxes, property tax in lieu of vehicle fees, and general sales and use tax. The top expenditures include professional services for salaries and benefits ($1,117,445), police ($1,086,650), and fire services ($740,550), according to Palmer.
He said there were no major cuts in the 2021/22 budget.
Yuba City
The Yuba City Council unanimously approved a budget of approximately $106 million, a change from the deficit of the 2020/21 budget brought about by the pandemic. The 2021/22 budget anticipates general fund revenue increases over the prior year by approximately $5.5 million and projects a general fund expenditure increase of around $3.6 million, according to city officials.
Finance Director Spencer Morrison said the biggest pandemic impact has been on sales tax revenues as stimulus checks are spent in the community and local spending on large purchases continues.
“An operational impact is on seasonal staffing – fewer applicants,” Morrison said in an email. “The pandemic closures raised the question, how do we want to reopen? Uses of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will be discussed on future council agendas.”
Budgeted general fund revenue is $48,712,000 and budgeted expenditures are $48,584,000. The city’s top three revenue generators are sales and use tax ($15,688,000), property tax ($15,318,000), and transfers from other funds ($6,535,000). The largest expenses are general fund salaries and benefits ($36,646,000), streets and roads projects ($9,884,000 – only $110,000 of general fund), and water/wastewater projects ($8,750,000), according to Morrison.
The most significant portion of the budget is public safety, which makes up 62 percent of budget allocations. Next is public works with improvement projects planned including rehabilitation of many miles of surface streets, the widening of Bridge Street, construction of Harter Park, closing the Sutter Bike Path Gap to Tharp Road, a second groundwater well at the Water Treatment Plant, a water transmission line to Barry School, and a sewer trunk connection from Harter Parkway to Bridge Street.
In addition, staff is directed to program current and prior year savings to fund $1.9 million in general fund capital improvement projects including fire station repairs and renovation, lighting replacement at Blackburn-Talley Field, and facility and ground improvements.
Marysville
Marysville City Council passed the 2021/22 fiscal year budget on June 16, according to City Manager Jim Schaad.
“The pandemic has reduced some tax revenues as well as revenue related to sewer utilities,” Schaad said in an email. “Sales tax revenues reductions were not as severe as originally anticipated. We are cautiously optimistic about economic recovery but still feel it is prudent to budget conservatively until we see how quickly the economy recovers.”
The budget includes $20.46 million in revenues and $19.86 million in expenditures. As of June 30, the city’s general fund projected ending fund balance is $4,938,657 and the proposed 2021/22 budget projects general fund revenues and expenditures to total approximately $12.64 million and $12.64 million, respectively, for a projected surplus of $5,601, according to an executive summary of the budget.
The June 30, 2022, projected fund balance is $4,944,258 or 39.12 percent.
Schaad said the largest revenue generators are sales tax, property tax, and Measure C tax revenue. Those revenue streams, along with Measure F revenue, account for approximately $9 million, or 71.2 percent of the total general fund revenues.
The top expenditures in the budget include public safety personnel costs, streets capital projects (grant funded), and debt service. The fire department budget is expected to increase by $72,000 and the police department budget is expected to decrease by $81,000.
“A long awaited general plan update was funded this budget year,” Schaad said.
Wheatland
City Manager Jim Goodwin said the budget the city adopted is “status quo.” General fund revenues are projected to be up 5.6 percent over budgeted 2020/21 revenues mainly due to a steady increase in property tax ($435,885), sales tax ($350,200), and transactions tax revenue ($515,000), according to the budget.
Total general fund revenues are projected to be $2,482,455 for the 2021/22 budget. General fund expenses for the 2021/22 budget are projected to be $2,449,648. Public safety makes up 59 percent of the expenses. The budget for the police department is projected to be $1,285,670 and the fire department’s budget is projected to be $165,817.