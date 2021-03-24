Demolition of a vacant fast food restaurant building located at 619 10th St., Marysville, began this week to make way for a new drive-thru only Starbucks at the same location.
In November 2020, the Marysville Planning Commission approved the construction of a 1,010 square foot Starbucks on 10th Street at the corner of Orange Street.
The building demolished this week was constructed as a Kentucky Fried Chicken in 1989 and later converted to a Popeyes Louisiana Chicken in 2011. That business last filed for a business license in 2015 and the building has been vacant ever since.
Gene Palazzo, former Marysville interim city manager and current administrative advisor with community development, said demolition began on Tuesday and will take about a week to be completed and the lot cleared.
The next step is for Starbucks to submit its final plans to the city. Once that happens the city will make sure everything in the plan meets code requirements. Starbuck would then pay a permit fee and the city would issue the permit to build.
The city will not have anything to do with the construction of the building, just with reviewing the building plan and conducting building inspections, according to Palazzo.
He didn’t have an estimate as to when construction would start but said Starbucks is working to submit its building plan to the city “as quickly as they can.”
In October 2020, the planning commission approved the construction of a new service station, convenience store, laundromat and car wash on the property next door to the lot where the new Starbucks would be constructed.
The current buildings at that location will be demolished for the new construction to take place.
It is expected that the new Starbucks would be completed before the adjacent project.