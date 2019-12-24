For the past eight years, SoYouCan President Dennise Burbank has had two holiday events to look forward to – one for giving and one for receiving.
While she, like most, enjoys receiving gifts on Christmas Day, her favorite day of the holiday season is one dedicated to giving to some of the most in-need families throughout the Yuba-Sutter area – Operation Turkey Swap.
SoYouCan held its annual giveaway on Dec. 21. As part of the event, the nonprofit reaches out to local schools to help identify the most in-need students and families. This year’s event saw volunteers deliver turkeys and hams, side dishes, canned food and bags of gifts to around 300 families throughout the area, which resulted in more than 700 children receiving holiday goods this year.
“Since we started this event eight years ago, it’s really become a big part of our holiday, for my family and the other eight members on the board,” Burbank said. “One of my older grandkids who lives in Chico reached out to me a few weeks ago and told me she wanted to come and help, too, so it’s become a real family tradition.”
The event typically sees members of Recology Yuba-Sutter prepare meals for people who are donating turkeys and hams on the day of the event, but because of the significant amount of donations this year, they had enough well beforehand to meet the needs of all of their families.
Organizers have been blown away by the amount of support they’ve received from the community over the years, Burbank said, and volunteers regularly speak highly of the experience.
“It’s an eye-opening experience for our volunteers,” she said. “Our volunteers and their kids have a tree and gifts at home, but when they go out and see how other people are living and the fact that, maybe, they weren’t expecting to have a Christmas this year, it makes you appreciate all that you have. I truly believe it does feel better to give than receive, and if we start our kids young, we are starting the next generation of volunteers.”
Burbank first started volunteering in community organizations when she opened her insurance business about 10 years ago. She saw it as an opportunity to get herself out into the community. She is also a member of the Marysville Kiwanis Club.
“I enjoy the people I get to work with. The women I serve on the SoYouCan board with have become family,” Burbank said. “Once you see the impact you can have by giving, it’s so rewarding.”
Burbank said anyone interested in helping volunteer at SoYouCan should reach out to any of the board members on the group’s Facebook page (@SoYouCanYuba).
“There are so many great organizations in this community that help others,” she said. “Just find someone who is volunteering and ask them how you can get involved.”