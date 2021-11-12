Burlington will be coming to the Yuba Sutter Marketplace this spring with construction set to begin this winter, according to a news release.
The 25,000 square foot location will be located at 905 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, in a portion of the former Smart and Final space, according to Yuba Sutter Marketplace marketing manager Lynette Myers. In addition, Hobby Lobby is currently under construction and several more retailers are expected to be announced soon.
Formerly Burlington Coat Factory, the company changed its name to Burlington Stores to reflect the breadth of its product offerings, according to the release.
Myers said there is not an exact open date for Hobby Lobby, which is being built in the former Sears space. She said the Hobby Lobby and Burlington construction projects will not impact access to the mall or parking.