A new Burlington store opened its doors to Yuba City at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace on Friday.
Shoppers, store employees and community leaders gathered to celebrate the store’s grand opening ceremony and the business’ impact on Yuba City’s economic development.
The Burlington Yuba City location is the 11th store to open in the greater Sacramento district and one of four stores to open in less than a year, said Burlington District Manager Austin Othman.
Guests gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:15 a.m. with doors opening 15 minutes later. However, some shoppers had waited in line for the store’s opening since 7 a.m.
During the ceremony, Burlington Store Manager Kristina Conejo presented a $5,000 check to Bridge Street Elementary School for the Adopt A Classroom initiative. The funds will go toward providing additional school supplies and learning materials to a selected classroom in the school.
“My team and I have worked so hard to bring this store to Yuba City. It’s a blessing to have places to give back to our community,” Conejo said.
Conejo previously worked as the assistant manager at the Burlington Chico location for over a year before applying to be the store manager for the Yuba City location. She said that she was eager to apply for a local job that was closer to home.
“I am so excited to have a store established in town. We’re keeping jobs local and establishing bigger businesses,” Conejo said.
Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw presented Othman and Conejo a certificate honoring the store’s opening and its contribution to the community’s economic development.
Shoppers flocked into the store after the ceremony where they each received $5 off “Bonus Cards” to use on any item purchased on the opening day or over the weekend.
Burlington was established in Yuba City as a way to provide more growth in the community and more consumer options, Othman said. Opening this location has created 87 new jobs for prospective employees and brought affordable retail options to local shoppers.
“This is an incredible chance for growth in this area. Burlington will bring more jobs in the future and, in turn, more value to locals,” Othman said.
Burlington is located at 905 Colusa Ave. in Yuba City and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day of the week.