Burlington Stores, a national retailer, is set to open next week at its newest location in California at Yuba Sutter Marketplace in Yuba City.
On July 15, the retailer will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony before it opens at 9:30 a.m. at its location at 905 Colusa Ave., Suite A, in Yuba City. Store hours are expected to be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
After its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m., the store will give the first 100 customers aged 18 and up a $5 “Bonus Card” to be used toward a purchase. The following day, customers will get a free Burlington umbrella, while supplies last, with no purchase necessary.
“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores, said in a statement. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and (are) excited to be opening a store in Yuba City. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products. We know they will love the deals.”
Representatives for the retailer said “brand name merchandise” will arrive to the store regularly and “customers will discover something new every time they walk into a Burlington.” The addition of the Yuba City store marks the 99th location in the state.
“Burlington’s new location will allow for shoppers to find ‘wow’ deals and steals throughout the store,” representatives for Burlington said. “With an updated and clean store design, customers will enjoy an amazing shopping experience directing them to the fantastic merchandise. Shoppers will be surprised and delighted by the wide selection.”
Items to be sold at the store include:
– Ladies’ apparel and accessories
– Menswear
– Comfortable and casual items for kids
– Footwear
– Baby related items
– Home décor items
– Pet care and toys
As part of its grand opening celebration in Yuba City, Burlington said it will donate $5,000 to Bridge Street Elementary School through its partnership with the national nonprofit organization AdoptAClassroom.org.
“Funds will be used to help teachers purchase the necessary materials for their classrooms so that their students can learn and succeed,” representatives for Burlington said. “The presentation of the donation to local school and district leaders will take place at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held outside of the new store on July 15 at 7:45 a.m.”
For those looking to work at Burlington, the Yuba City location is looking to hire about 65 associates in a wide range of full-time and part-time positions. Those interested in getting hired are encouraged to visit burlingtonstores.jobs.