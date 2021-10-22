Because of cooler temperatures, higher humidity and winter weather, the burn suspension that has been put in place for Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra counties will be lifted Monday at 8 a.m.
According to a news release issued by Cal Fire, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Chief Brian Estes will formally cancel the burn suspension and advises that residents may resume open burning only on permissible burn days.
Agriculture burns within the State Responsibility Area must be inspected by Cal Fire and inspections may be required for burns other than for agriculture purposes. This can be verified through a local Air Quality Management District.
Property owners and residents are asked to still use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire, the release said.
Yuba County residents that want to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning by contacting the Feather River Air Quality Management District at 530-741-6299. The agricultural burn number is 530-701-7462.
Pile burning requirements include:
– Only dry, vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned. The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.
– Do not burn on windy days.
– Clear 10 feet around your piles down to bare soil.
– Have a shovel and a water source nearby.
– An adult is always required to be in attendance of the fire.
For more information, visit the Cal Fire website at www.fire.ca.gov.