The burn suspension in Yuba, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties was lifted as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Cal Fire, Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.
Residents may resume burning on permissible days and agriculture burns within the state responsibility area must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning until the end of fire season. Inspection may be required for other types of burns. Call the Feather River Air Quality Management District at 741-6299 to verify which burns need to be inspected.
Also call the district to verify if it is a permissible burn day prior to burning. Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and winter weather have diminished the threat of wildfire, according to the release.
Residents are being asked to use caution when burning and follow all guidelines. For more information, visit www.fire.ca.gov.