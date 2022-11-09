Officials with the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit announced that as of Wednesday, the burn suspension in place for Yuba County and other surrounding counties was lifted.
Unit Chief Brian Estes formally canceled the burn suspension as of 8 a.m. and advised residents that they can resume burning, but only on permissible burn days. Officials said non-residential air quality burn permits may be required for those days.
Residents are asked to contact their local air district for burn permits. In Yuba County, the district in charge is the Feather River Air Quality Management District, which can be reached at 530-741-6299 or at 530-701-7462 for agricultural burns.
“Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and winter weather have helped to begin to diminish the threat of wildfire,” CAL FIRE officials said. “Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire always. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.”
Those who want to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning by contacting the following responsible parties:
– Nevada and Sierra counties: Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District; Northern Sierra’s burn day website can be found at myairdistrict.com; Western Nevada County: 530-274-7928; Eastern Nevada County: 530-582-1027; Western Sierra County: 530-289-3662; and Eastern Sierra County: 530-994-3561
– Placer County: Placer County Air Pollution Control District Auburn area (including all cellphone users): 530-889-6868; Outside Auburn, toll-free: 800-998-BURN (2876); Placer County’s burn day website can be found at www.placerair.org/burnday
– Yuba County: Feather River Air Quality Management District: 530-741-6299; agricultural burn number is 530-701-7462
Pile burning requirements include:
– Only dry, vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned. – The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.
– Do not burn on windy days.
– Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.
– Have a shovel and a water source nearby.
– An adult is required to always be in attendance at the fire.
“Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards,” officials said. “State, Federal, and local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health on private and public lands.”
For more information on burning, visit the CAL FIRE website at www.fire.ca.gov.
On Wednesday, Sutter County officials said the Sutter County Fire Department will officially end the fire season at 5 p.m. on Friday and the county will allow permitted open burning to resume in the Sutter Buttes.
Those with a valid fire permit issued by the Feather River Air Quality Management District can resume burning within the closed fire area.