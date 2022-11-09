Officials with the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit announced that as of Wednesday, the burn suspension in place for Yuba County and other surrounding counties was lifted.

Unit Chief Brian Estes formally canceled the burn suspension as of 8 a.m. and advised residents that they can resume burning, but only on permissible burn days. Officials said non-residential air quality burn permits may be required for those days. 

Tags

Recommended for you