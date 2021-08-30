For the first time ever, Burning Man came to Yuba-Sutter during a performance at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts on Plumas Street in Yuba City.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read said Burning Man was chosen because this is the time of the year Burning Man would normally occur in the northern Nevada desert if it wasn’t for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The original Burning Man was organized by a group of friends in 1986 on Baker Beach in San Francisco.
Burning Man focuses on community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance. In 2019, nearly 80,000 people participated in the last live event, according to a YSAC news release. The event derives its name from the symbolic burning of a large wooden effigy, referred to as the Man, on the last night, the release stated.
Read wanted to see how the community would respond to a Burning Man theme.
“We thought we would bring a little of that vibe to Yuba-Sutter,” Read said. “This is something new, but what is not to like about art, music, video and live performance.”
Richard Agesen, a Yuba City resident, brought his wife Jan to the Sutter Theater to experience a Burning Man festival in-person.
He said art is a big deal with the Yuba-Sutter community and feels more art-expressive performances will fit in nicely with The Acting Company and Burrows Theater in Marysville.
Judging by the turnout of the mostly masked attendance, Burning Man in Yuba City was successful.
“It works here,” he said.
There were acrobats, jugglers, drums and dancers, not to mention the symbolic lighting of the Burning Man to close out the festival.
Pam Nowak, an art instructor at Yuba City High School, said it is crucial for her students that more of these art shows are present in the area.
She even recommends participating in a few.
“You need to get yourself out there, be community involved and look for places that you might experience art,” Nowak said.
For more information about upcoming YSAC events contact Yuba Sutter Arts at 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.