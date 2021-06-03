Yuba-Sutter Transit announced two of its bus stops will not operate on Saturday during the second annual Yuba-Sutter Taco Festival in downtown Marysville.
The festival will impact bus stops at D and Second streets (Habitat for Humanity) and F and Second streets (Buttes Christian Manor). Buses will not serve those stops for the day.
The nearest alternative downtown stops will be at Third and F streets near the Adventist Health/Rideout Emergency Room Entrance for both Route 1 and Route 4. Additionally, the two Route 4 bus stops at B and Third streets will also be operating during the event.
For more information, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at 742-2877 or visit www.YubaSutterTransit.com.
The Yuba-Sutter Taco Festival will take place in downtown Marysville on Saturday from 1-8 p.m.