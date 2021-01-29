The Bank of Feather River recently released its results of operation for 2020, which showed the company’s assets ($181,605,000) grew 25 percent compared to the previous year.
Total deposits grew to $154,578,000, an increase of 34 percent year over year. President/CEO Julie Morehead said the stellar deposit growth is attributed to the company’s relocation to its new building, its customers’ desire to save instead of spend during uncertain times, and stimulus funds deposited into the bank.
Loans outstanding were $155,284,000 at the end of 2020, up 40 percent from the previous year — attributed primarily to the bank making over 300 Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling almost $40 million.
Net interest income increased 12 percent from the year prior to $6,730,000. Net income was $2,083,000 at the end of the year, an increase of 22 percent from 2019.