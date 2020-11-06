The Bank of Feather River recently released results of operations for the period ending Sept. 30.
The company’s assets grew 36 percent to $184.4 million from Sept. 30, 2019, to the end of September of this year. Total deposits grew to an all-time high of $150.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 42 percent from the year before.
Julie Morehead, president and CEO of the bank, said the deposit growth is attributed to the bank’s relocation to its new building last year, a desire by customers to save instead of spend during the pandemic, and stimulus funds deposited into the bank.
Loans outstanding were $156 million at Sept. 30, up 38 percent over the same period in 2019. The rise is primarily due to the bank making over 300 Paycheck Protection program loans totaling almost $40 million.
Net interest income increased 11.2 percent to $5 million for the nine months ending Sept. 30, as compared to $4.5 million for the same period of 2019. Net income for the nine months ending Sept. 30 was $1.457 million, an increase of 11 percent from the same period a year before.