Farm Credit West – a cooperative lending institution focusing exclusively on the agricultural industry – recently announced its financial results for 2020, which showed continued growth in net income, earning assets and capital.
“The agricultural industry was among those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related closures,” said Mark Littlefield, president and CEO of Farm Credit West, in a press release. “The continued financial strength of our association in 2020 placed us in the ideal position to distribute an increased patronage dividend to our customers when they most needed it. I commend our board of directors, whose actions continually exhibit wise management practices as they prioritize our customers’ needs in every decision.”
Net income for 2020 was $296 million, up $41 million from the year prior. Net income was positively impacted by an increase in net interest income due to strong growth and performance stability in the loan portfolio.
Earning assets grew to $11.9 billion by the end of 2020, up $1.3 billion from the year prior.
Total capital at the end of 2020 was $2.4 billion compared to $2.3 billion at the end of 2019.
Farm Credit West is headquartered in Rocklin, but has branch offices in Yuba City and Woodland, as well as various other parts of California and Arizona.