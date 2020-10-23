River Valley Community Bank recently released financial results for the third quarter of 2020.
The bank’s total assets grew to $531.1 million as of Sept. 30, which was up from $419.3 million the same date a year before. Much of the growth during 2020 was attributed to loans originated under the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, non PPP-related growth in the bank’s deposit base, and, to a lesser degree, unrealized gains in the bank’s investment securities portfolio.
Net income for the quarter totaled $1.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share. Net interest income totaled $3.6 million.
“We continue to experience a strong appetite for relationship banking services in the markets we serve. We have built a solid foundation to meet those needs, and I am very proud of our team’s continued execution in serving existing customers and winning over new ones,” said CEO John Jelavich in a press release. “As a result, the bank experienced continued deposit market share growth over the past year in all four markets we serve based on the most recent FDIC Summary of Deposits reporting. We are pleased with these results and believe there is considerable runway left for the bank to grow within our established footprint.”