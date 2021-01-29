River Valley Community Bank recently announced its financial results for the quarter and year ending on Dec. 31, 2020.
Total assets ended the year at $496.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2020, compared to $442.3 million for the same period a year prior. Much of the growth during 2020 was attributable to loans originated under the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program and non-PPP related growth in the bank’s deposit base, which were partially offset by a reduction in borrowings.
Net income for the quarter totaled $1.4 million compared to $964,000 for the same quarter in 2019. Net interest income totaled $3.9 million for the quarter, compared to $3.2 million for the same quarter a year prior.
“After experiencing considerable uncertainty in the first half of 2020 related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we were encouraged to see stabilization in the second half of the year, as businesses quickly adapted to the environment and government stimulus measures provided support,” said CEO John M. Jelavich in a press release. “While we increased our allowance for loan losses as a precaution during the first half of the year, we saw no meaningful deterioration in our credit portfolio as we concluded 2020. That said, the pandemic is still present, and we remain attentive to our borrowers and stand ready to take mitigating action if needed.”