Social Finance, Inc. (SoFi) announced this week that it had signed an agreement to acquire Golden Pacific Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Golden Pacific Bank, which has branches in Yuba City, Live Oak and Sacramento.
SoFi will pay approximately $22.3 million in aggregate to acquire the California-based community bank in an effort to obtain a national bank charter, according to a press release.
If successfully granted a national bank charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Reserve, SoFi plans to contribute $750 million in capital and pursue its national, digital business plan while maintaining GPB’s community bank business and footprint, including GPB’s current three physical branches.
“We believe that by pursuing a national bank charter, we will be able to help even more people get their money right with enhanced value and more products and services,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, in a press release. “We are thrilled to have found a partner in Golden Pacific Bank to both accelerate our pursuit to establish a national bank subsidiary, as well as begin to expand our offerings in SoFi’s financial products and Galileo’s technology platform to serve local communities.”
Once the transaction is complete — anticipated before the end of 2021 — GPB’s community bank business will operate as a division of SoFi Bank, N.A., a renaming of GPB’s bank entity.
“We will continue our commitment to bringing more services and convenience for our individual customers, small businesses, and the communities that we serve in Sacramento and surrounding counties,” said Virginia Varela, president and CEO of Golden Pacific Bank, in a press release.