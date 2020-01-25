River Valley Community Bank announces 4th quarter, annual financial results
River Valley Community bank announced its financial results for the most recent quarter and year.
“Despite challenges associated with a lower interest rate environment and a flat yield curve, which persisted through most of 2019, we are very pleased with our bank’s performance,” said CEO John Jelavich. “We ended 2019 with record net income as well as record loans and deposits in all three branches.”
The bank’s total assets as of Dec. 31, 2019 reached a record level of $442.3 million, compared to $377 million the year prior.
Net income for the year also reached a record level of $4.2 million, up from $3.7 million in 2018.
Net income for the fourth quarter of last year totaled $1 million.
Net interest income totaled $12.4 million for the year, which was up from $10.7 million for 2018.
Lastly, net interest income for the fourth quarter of last year was $3.2 million, an increase of approximately $200,000 for the same quarter in 2018.
River Valley Community Bank has locations in Yuba City, Grass Valley and Auburn, with plans to open a Marysville branch this spring.
Reclamation District 784 hires new general manager
Reclamation District 784 announced the hiring of a new general manager following Steve Fordice’s retirement at the end of 2019.
Patrick Meagher, who has worked for the district since 2011 as a field superintendent, took over the leadership position on Jan. 1. Fordice had served in the position for 12 years before his retirement.
RD 784 was established in May 1908 and operates under the authority of the State of California’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board and the Department of Water Resources. The district operates and maintains over 33 miles of levees, more than 60 miles of internal drainage canals, and 10 pumping stations.
Meagher attended Yuba City High School before joining the construction trades. After becoming a licensed contractor himself, he went to work for Sacramento area commercial and industrial contractors serving in various leadership roles before returning to the Yuba-Sutter area to work for a local developer.