Appeal-Democrat
New Round Table Pizza announces redesign, opening date
Round Table Pizza is in the process of rebranding and Yuba-Sutter residents will be some of the first to see that effort realized with the opening of a new facility in Yuba City.
The facility – 722 West Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City -- will be 4,950 square feet and is set to open the week of Nov. 11.
“Yuba City is in for a regal surprise with the opening of one of the first redesigned stores in the Round Table Pizza system,” said Teri Ernandes, director of Marketing for Sisco Enterprises, which operates Round Table Pizza in Yuba City, in a press release.
The new store’s design includes a beer wall, signature round booths, a game room and a party room. As part of the opening, the company closed its former location on Gray Avenue.
Ernandes said the location’s design and features make it an ideal venue for family outings, birthday parties, date nights and fantasy sports drafts.
Appeal-Democrat
River Valley Community Bank announces quarterly numbers
River Valley Community Bank announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ending Sept. 30.
Total assets were $419.3 million as of Sept. 30, which represented an increase from the same date in 2018 of $364.2 million.
Net income for the nine months ending Sept. 30 totaled $3.2 million, compared to $2.9 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018. As for the quarter, the net income as of Sept. 30 totaled $1 million.
Net interest income totaled $9.2 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to $7.8 million for the same period in 2018. As for the quarter, net interest income totaled $3.1 million, compared to $2.8 million for the same quarter in 2018.
“We are pleased with our third quarter and year to-date results,” said CEO John Jelavich in a press release. “The investment we made over the past year in new facilities and staff strengthens our ability to deliver our community banking services with our expanded footprint, which include Yuba, Sutter, Nevada, Placer and adjacent counties.”
Appeal-Democrat
Bank of Feather River announces quarterly numbers
The Bank of Feather River announced results of operations for the period ending Sept. 30.
Over a 12-month period, the company’s assets grew 16 percent to $135,667,000 – between Sept. 30, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019.
Total deposits grew to $105,809,000 from $94,157,000 at the end of the third quarter of 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019. Loans outstanding were $113,504,000 at Sept. 30 – up 15 percent for the same date a year prior.
Net interest income was $4,500,000 as of Sept. 30, and the year to date net income was $1,317,000.
Bank of Feather River President and CEO Julie Morehead said the bank’s growth year-over- year is partially attributed to a large increase in new business since the company moved its headquarters in May 2019 to the corner of Bridge Street and Highway 99.