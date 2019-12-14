Report ranks Bank of Feather River in top 10 percent
A recent report released by CB Resource, Inc. ranked the Bank of Feather River 29th in the top 10 percent of C-Corp community banks in the United States whose asset size falls between $100 million and $249 million.
The report is released on a quarterly and annual basis and uses eight performance indicators to rank community banks within each peer group. Bank of Feather River was the only local community bank and one of only 24 banks in California ranked in the top 10 percent.
“There are many people who deserve gratitude for Bank of Feather River ranking 29th in the top 10 percent of community banks in the United States,” said Julie Morehead, president and CEO, in a press release. “Our staff, executive leadership team and our board of directors work directly with our customers and behind the scenes to serve our community’s banking needs. But most of all, it is our shareholders and customers who put their trust and loyalty into Bank of Feather River.”
Bank of Feather River announces new senior vice president
Bank of Feather River announced Mandy Jones would be the bank’s new senior vice president, business development officer and marketing officer.
Jones has worked for the bank since 2009. In her new role, she will work with executive management and the board to develop strategies to grow the bank.
“Mandy is a valuable part of our team,” said Julie Morehead, president and CEO of Bank of Feather River, in a press release. “Her ability to join forces with local business people to create a successful and united business community is one of her greatest strengths. Mandy demonstrates all of the traits of an exceptional leader, volunteer, and outstanding citizen, and this promotion is well deserved.”
Yuba City names new finance director
Yuba City announced the appointment of Spencer Morrison to be the new finance director, effective Jan. 4, 2020.
Morrison has worked for the city in a variety of capacities since 2003 and will replace Robin Bertagna, who is retiring at the end of the year, as head of the city’s finances.
“I am delighted to accept the position as finance director for the city of Yuba City and I am eager to make a positive contribution to the city and to work closely with the City Council, city manager and staff to ensure a sustainable financial future,” Morrison said in a press release.
The city underwent a statewide recruitment process and ultimately felt Morrison was the best fit for the position. He began his career in the private sector, last working for Hilton Corporation before joining the city as an accounting supervisor. He then went into purchasing before being elected as city treasurer in 2012. He was promoted to accounting manager later that year.
The Finance Department is responsible for accounting procedures and policies, accounts payable and receivable, budget preparations, revenue collection including water and sewer bills, payroll, business license taxes, parking citations, and water-meter reading.
“The city is fortunate to have Mr. Morrison as the next finance director, I’m excited that he was chosen to succeed me in this position,” Bertagna said in a press release. “As a Yuba City resident, he has roots in our community, which include many hours of volunteer participation in a variety of local non-profits. Mr. Morrison is a highly capable, intelligent and dedicated professional who consistently puts the city’s needs first. He has the energy and enthusiasm to ensure the city’s fiscal success long-term.”