Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu’s updated order went into effect Monday, allowing certain businesses to reopen with guidelines in place to maintain the public’s safety.
Businesses with low-medium contact intensity and low-medium number of contacts were allowed to reopen under the new order. The businesses and activities allowed include restaurants, salons, spas, tattoo parlors, retailers, shopping malls, gyms/fitness studios, non-contact sports, parks, trails, dog parks, athletic fields, playgrounds, libraries, construction, real estate and agriculture.
The Yuba Sutter Mall will reopen Wednesday with restrictions in place. Business hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. Retailers will be limiting foot traffic in stores so that occupancy does not exceed one person per 50 square feet of space. Social distancing decals and signage will be displayed throughout the mall.
Rockabetty’s Hair Parlor in Yuba City normally takes sanitation very seriously, but is doing even more now, after reopening Monday.
Only 10 people will be allowed in the building and can only stay for 30 minutes. Everyone else must wait outside and stand on pieces of tape that are six feet apart. Customers will go through a sanitation station upon entering the building and sign a release form, according to owner Amy Johnson, who has been in the cosmetology business for 18 years.
She said the last five weeks have been hard and she had to furlough her 21 employees.
“It’s a huge relief,” Johnson said regarding her shop reopening.
Despite the new order and the parlor reopening, only three employees returned to work Monday. The rest were concerned that by working they might be putting their cosmetology license in jeopardy. Johnson said the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology issued a statement that said it could pursue disciplinary action against those ignoring the state order.
Johnson said because of the vagueness of the statement, the local order and her parlor’s strict compliance with health guidelines, she is not worried about being punished.
The Silver Dollar Saloon reopened Monday with seating inside and outside moved to six feet apart. Owner Joe Ferrie said all employees will be wearing masks and masks are required to enter the restaurant.
The max occupancy of the restaurant is 80 after seating was rearranged, according to Ferrie. All employees who were laid off have returned to work. The amount the city and the county rely on tax dollars from businesses like the Silver Dollar is one of the key reasons Ferrie felt now was the right time to reopen things.
“We need these places back open,” Ferrie said.
The Happy Viking in Yuba City also reopened Monday with maximum occupancy down from 195 to 96, according to co-owner Chris Drown. There is a sanitation station at the front entrance and all employees are wearing masks and continuously sanitizing. Drown said customers are not required to wear masks.
Drown said it has been challenging having to pick which bills to pay. While some vendors have been flexible with bill payments, some bills can’t be late.
“It was getting very scary,” Drown said.
At around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the restaurant was fairly busy with people sitting inside. Frank Ordaz and Jorge Cortez sat together with masks on the table enjoying lunch.
“Coming to an area like this you have people sitting more than six feet apart, we don’t feel unsafe,” Cortez said.
Health officer says area not defying state
While the statewide stay-at-home order is still in effect, Luu said Monday that Yuba-Sutter was ready for phase one reopening based on the region’s conditions.
Some news organizations had reported that some rural counties were defying the governor’s orders.
“We’re not fans of the word ‘defy’,” Luu said via email. “...Our order recognizes there’s a difference between the state order and our local order, and we advise residents of that.”
Luu said the plateauing of cases in Yuba-Sutter and neighboring counties as well as the totality of community health and surge capacity preparations made the area ready for reopening with modifications.
“The success of this first phase really depends on how well each community member does their part to keep themselves and others healthy,” Luu said.
Luu reiterated that each business should consult private counsel if they fall within categories that are different between the local and state orders.
New testing site up and running
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained at 50 in Yuba-Sutter with 31 cases in Sutter County and 19 in Yuba County, as of Monday. One person remains hospitalized.
Luu clarified an aspect of her new order by reminding residents that those age 65 or older or have chronic medical issues should remain home as much as possible but are allowed go to work, go grocery shopping, go to medical visits and visit family members as long as they social distance, keep good hand hygiene and wear a facial covering. Luu also said it is likely not possible to social distance at a grocery store or big box store and that facial coverings are highly recommended.
Monday also saw the opening of the OptumServe testing site at Sutter County Veterans Hall in Yuba City. Walk-in appointments are not allowed. Residents can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by telephone at (888) 634-1123. Tests are free and there are no copays.
Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown said drive-thru testing at Peach Tree Clinic and Ampla Health sites will be continuing.