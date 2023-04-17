The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation announced that in partnership with the Yuba-Sutter Business Consortium, a business resource fair is scheduled to take place next month in an effort to connect businesses with needed resources.

The fair, which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on May 2, will be held at the Sutter County Office of Education’s Boyd Hall, located at 1895 Lassen Blvd. in Yuba City.

