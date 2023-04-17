The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation announced that in partnership with the Yuba-Sutter Business Consortium, a business resource fair is scheduled to take place next month in an effort to connect businesses with needed resources.
The fair, which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on May 2, will be held at the Sutter County Office of Education’s Boyd Hall, located at 1895 Lassen Blvd. in Yuba City.
Organizers have invited business owners and staff to “drop in” to connect and network with resources that could help their businesses grow and prosper.
“The businesses will have the opportunity to learn about the free resources that are available to them and to connect with local, state, and federal support agencies that provide assistance to business owners and entrepreneurs. This is a free event and light refreshments will be served,” organizers said. “The resource fair will link businesses with agencies that can provide business funding, startup assistance, government contracting, technical and marketing training opportunities, tax credits and filing assistance, workforce development and employment training, employment reporting, hiring, labor laws, and more.”
The following agencies will be at the fair to provide assistance to businesses:
– Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation
– Yuba and Sutter County One Stops
– Small Business Administration
– Sacramento Valley Small Business Development Center
– Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce
– Yuba City Economic Development
– Yuba County Community Development
– Alliance for Hispanic Advancement
– California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce
– California Office of Small Business Advocate
– Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld, LLP
– Internal Revenue Service
– California Department of Tax and Fee Administration
– Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-BIZ)
Businesses that attend will have a chance to win one of four $100 gift certificates from Silver Dollar Saloon, The Happy Viking, K Roberts, or Union Lumber.
To learn more about the business resource fair or to register, call the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.