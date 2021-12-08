Local businesses teamed up to provide 4,000 achievement book certificates to students in 72 Yuba-Sutter area schools and 19 Butte County schools.
Mary Dippel, founder of the Top Notch achievement awards, has partnered up with other local businesses for 30 years to give back to students and families in town in response to the support her and other businesses have received throughout the years. Top Notch book certificates were handed to around 75 attendees and educators on Wednesday during a luncheon hosted by Dippel at Pete’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Yuba City.
The awards given are booklets filled with gift certificates from various local businesses. Dippel, besides being the founder of Top Notch, a nonprofit that began in 1995, is also the owner of Supercuts locations in Yuba City and Oroville. According to Dippel, the cost of advertising, publishing, print distribution and art of the booklets and the luncheon are all sponsored by revenue from Supercuts.
“As a Supercut franchise, I owe a royalty fee to the franchise company but I also owe what they call an advertising community service fund that is much smaller than the royalty fee, about half, and I’m required to pay that every year,” said Dippel. “Early on, when I took my franchise, which was in 1989, I requested the right to have control over my Yuba City and Oroville Supercuts royalty fee for community funds. I created a program that went straight to the schools with 100 percent free goods and services and then became a nonprofit and have been serving them with that. In other words, it’s a gift back to the community where I make my living.”
The local business’ sponsoring the gifts inside the booklets, with a value of more than $250, are Supercuts, Taco Bell, Dancing Tomato Cafe, Pete’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Collins Lake, Gaiser Pets, Lake Minden, Every Kid in a Park, Millennium Family Entertainment Center, Sawyer’s Sweet Spot, Sonic, Sylvio’s Pizzeria, Twin Cities Martial Arts Academy, Wendy’s, Wienershnitzel and the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox.
Educators are suggested to distribute the designated achievement awards to primarily at-risk students but may also hand the awards to students who demonstrate effort, a good GPA level, citizenship, attendance, social achievement or achievement in sports. The quantity of book gift certificates a school receives is a 12 percent minimum of their student body within 4-12 grades.
“So I have some schools that are only going to receive 10 books for the year because they only have around 70 to 80 students in fourth through 12th grade,” said Dippel. “I have other schools, like River Valley, who would get 260 awarded books because they’ve got an entire 2,000-plus student body.”
Dippel said schools receive these achievement certificates for students for free but have certain distribution and handling guidelines. The gift booklets must be signed by an educator, award a student one book per year and make sure students keep the book intact to receive the award. Other guidelines are that the book cannot be sold, raffled or used for any school group outings. Students also have a limited time to use the gift certificates before they expire.
Dippel also emphasizes to educators and local sponsoring businesses that they must treat these gift certificates as awards to students. If a student walks into the local business with their gift certificate, it is their responsibility to honor the Top Notch student recipients.
“I tell the businesses, if they are going to participate, then do it and do it with a good heart and a good attitude, and it will come back to you in ways you can’t even count,” said Dippel.
Gloria Castro, student support specialist at Yuba Gardens Intermediate School, has been participating as an educator with the Top Notch achievement awards for 18 years. Castro said they receive about 80-85 certificate booklets for students at Yuba Gardens Intermediate School.
Castro said that every staff member, teacher and administrator has an opportunity to choose any student who may benefit from the gift certificates or any students who demonstrates effort into their studies. A staff member also may suggest a new student who is adjusting to school. There are many reasons why a student may receive the gift booklet, said Castro. Castro remembers giving a gift booklet to a particular student out of many that she holds dearly in her heart.
“I told the student, these are gifts given to you by the community members and we choose you because we think that you have worked too hard in your effort and I’m not talking about grades, I’m talking about just adjusting to life,” said Castro. “I said to the student, you are very special to us and we want you to be successful in life. I tried to support the student as much as I could so they could move towards high school. They responded, ‘Are you choosing me?’ And I remember saying yes, I’m choosing you. They were very appreciative.”
Castro said teacher or staff members direct the chosen names of students to her and she puts them on a list but also checks that their names have not been repeated so different students also have the opportunity to be chosen.
“I just want to say that in my heart, when I come to this luncheon, I don’t think so much about the lunch that I’m going to receive but I picture all the smiles the community is creating on a student,” said Castro. “When I give the booklet to students, we make a big deal of it to the kids saying, you’re very special. Not everybody gets one. I just want to say thank you to the community for doing such a great effort in putting this together.”
Joe Jaconetti, owner of Twin Cities Martial Arts Academy, has been involved in giving back to the community with the Top Notch nonprofit for about 30 years.
“They get free tuition lessons for two weeks, and they get a free uniform just for bringing their certificate in,” said Jaconetti.
Jaconetti said the dojo will get about 100 people throughout the year who come in with the gift certificate. He said some are not so interested in the training but will come by to get the gift of a uniform and that he has no problem giving it to them.
“We’ve got many times over the different years where we’ll have a kid that will come in and get involved through the program, and they may be in a position where they’re underprivileged but we’ll continue letting them come and they’ll go on and become one of the black belts in the community,” said Jaconetti. “There’s a lot of different things that can happen when someone gets touched by something that is a gift. Sometimes that’s a life changer and that’s what I’ve seen.”