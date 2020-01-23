Some local businesses face an uncertain future if Yuba City Council members decide to move forward with an ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products.
While the city hasn’t committed to pursuing an ordinance yet, the idea behind the proposal is to decrease the use of flavored tobacco and vaping products by local youth.
During a meeting on Tuesday, members of the community voiced their opinions about the potential ordinance. Eighteen people spoke on the matter, but only one business in the community voiced concern.
“Basically it would close our business,” said Keoanouluck Phommavong, co-manager of Netvapes. “It would be putting our employees out of work.”
Flavored tobacco products include smokeless/chew, cigars, cigarettes, cigarillos, vape liquid and hookah that contain any nicotine or tobacco. The products contain an aroma and/or flavor, such as menthol mint, fruit, spice, sweet or a food or drink product.
Phommavong said they closed shop early on Tuesday to speak at the meeting to convey to City Council members how the ordinance would negatively impact them. This isn’t the first time they’ve faced the issue either. Netvapes has a second shop in Chico, where city officials already established an ordinance on flavored tobacco and vape products.
While there are businesses that predominantly sell flavored tobacco and vape products, some are gradually making a switch by selling other products and becoming just a smoke shop.
“It would impact us, but now I ventured out,” said Ray Burnett, owner of The Bloc Shop. “Six months ago, if they did the ban, I would have to close my doors.”
Burnett said his business is slowly becoming a typical smoke shop that sells incense, candles, rolling papers, etc.
“Eighty-four percent of Sutter County youth who currently use tobacco use a flavored tobacco product,” said Tammy Anderson, project director for the Sutter County Tobacco Control Program. “Predatory marketing directly targets youth – making these products look appealing, youth friendly, cheap and socially acceptable.”
According to a survey by the Center for Tobacco Products through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there was a 78 percent increase among high school students and a 48 percent increase among middle school students using e-cigarettes in 2018 compared to the year prior.
City Council members did not vote to pursue the ordinance on Tuesday, rather opting to hold further sessions to gather more feedback from the community on a potential ordinance. No date has been set by the council as of yet.
“We as a council have to decide whether or not to do the ordinance,” said Mayor Shon Harris. “There are businesses out there against the ban.”