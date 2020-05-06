Happy Viking Owner and General Manager Chris Drown called the move by Alcohol and Beverage Control to ban in-person sales of alcohol at several locations in Yuba-Sutter a retaliatory and politically-motivated move.
“Three agents showed up (Tuesday) and said we are in violation of the state stay-at-home order and to stop selling alcohol (during dine-in),” Drown said.
While Drown said there needs to be a consensus between local and state criteria and guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, the local government needs to have some control over its jurisdiction.
With the new Yuba-Sutter health order unveiled earlier on Monday, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu has allowed some businesses to reopen so long as they maintain certain guidelines, such as requiring facial coverings and social distancing. To read the full Y-S health order visit visit www.BePreparedYuba.org or www.BePreparedSutter.org.
Luu said in a letter that will be released to area businesses later this week that an indoor business with customers and clients can not adequately achieve social distancing on a consistent basis.
“Therefore, such operations must include both social distancing and facial coverings protocols. It is incumbent on these business owners to ensure their staff is wearing facial coverings and to require their customers/clients to do the same,” Luu said via the letter.
Luu said compliance of all safety protocols is vital to both the long-term health of the community and subsequent phase-in efforts.
Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) said the local order is legal and meets all criteria set forth for a successful reopening in Yuba-Sutter.
“We meet the criteria,” Gallagher said. “Declining cases (and) testing capability (so) to me that is a legal order under which people can open.”
Testing increased by 111 residents on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,121. Positive cases remained at 50 and there were no new hospitalizations. Thirty-eight people are listed as recovered from COVID-19, according to the online dashboard updated daily.
Gallagher said that area businesses and restaurants have suffered enough during the prolonged shutdown, calling the latest example from ABC an overreach.
Regarding the alcohol-only ban inside of a restaurant makes little sense, Gallagher said, adding that he does not see a reason to single out one of the biggest potential revenue boosts for a restaurant.
“I don’t think that directive makes any sense and we’re taking that back to the state to urge them to let us work through this process and stay off any enforcement of local businesses that are opening under a health order that is based on local data and criteria,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher asks businesses to remain vigilant in the reopening phase and to contact his office if they receive any future visits from state agents.
“The best thing we can do is what we’re doing in helping businesses reopen,” Gallagher said. “That’s what businesses want.”
Sopa Thai Owner Sopa Savedra said on Monday when she was allowed to reopen for dine-in her day’s revenue more than doubled to $2,500, calling it a 75-80 increase in support.
The following day, Savedra was visited by ABC and told to shut down all in-person alcohol sales except for to-go orders.
“They said, ‘Our license is controlled by the state and as such we can’t serve alcohol or (risk) losing our license,’” Savedra said.
Savedra said she fully complied despite the fact that doing so is risking the future of her business.
“It’s very difficult for us. To-go orders are not making a lot of money,” Savedra said.
Savedra said under the current restrictions she’ll likely only be able to operate for a month longer without any help from the state or affiliated agency.
Another business approached by ABC on Tuesday was Rolling Stone Pizza Company, which operates inside of New Earth Market in Yuba City.
Owner Jim King said his license allows for alcohol consumption inside and on the patio.
“As of (Tuesday night) we no longer can sell inside or on the patio,” King said. “It will have a significant impact on everybody. We sell beer and wine (with) over 600 craft beers and 2,000 bottles of wine. People like to come. Monday was normalcy, then it got yanked away from us.”
King said the restaurant was complying with all safety protocols, including facial coverings at the time when ABC showed up. King simply called it an attack from the state.
“We have been attacked by our governor,” King said.