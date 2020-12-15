The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce has for a while been hearing the same thing from employment agencies about the local job market: There are a lot of jobs but not enough job seekers.
“We were hearing the same thing over and over,” Chamber CEO Marni Sanders said in an email.
Mariah Davis is the president of Oakview Insurance Services in Yuba City and said finding people to hire was already an issue for her company and the pandemic has made things much worse.
“I am in an aging industry and the insurance industry as a whole has had issues attracting younger workers as the tenured employees retire,” Davis said in an email. “Ideally, we would like to hire someone licensed to transact insurance as the training cycle is quicker, however, we are always willing to bring on someone with a strong work ethic and a desire to succeed as a team member. We would then help them become licensed.”
The company’s most recent hire was a commercial account manager that was filled by a remote employee.
“Most of the applicants that applied had no insurance experience or very little work experience at all,” Davis said. “They also did not follow our steps for sending an application, including providing a cover letter, answering specific questions with their application, etc.”
Davis said she thought because the unemployment rate was up in recent months there would be plenty of candidates for jobs.
“I suspect many people that are currently employed are afraid to make a change with all of the uncertainty in our world,” Davis said. “As we plan for our future growth, we know that it may take longer to find the right person for a position. This means I will need to open positions 6-9 months earlier than we need the employee.”
Jessica Diaz is a lead business workforce specialist at Sutter County One Stop and said one of the biggest factors holding job seekers back is a lack of childcare.
“I agree, as well as candidates not passing all necessary prerequisites,” said Margaret Fernandez with the Plus Group employment agency said in an email.
Fernandez added that fears about the coronavirus and a skills gap is leading to a shortage of job seekers.
“Employers are in need of entry-level all the way up to management,” Diaz said in an email. “Some employers have offered hiring bonuses and have also bumped up wages to be more competitive.”
Fernandez said the types of businesses that are struggling the most are in agriculture, healthcare, finance and skilled labor for manufacturing of essential products. She said employers are looking for dependability, reliability, experience and excellent work ethic. Some positions in those industries struggling the most require very specific skills such as in healthcare or operating a forklift and other machinery.
“It’s also my observation that the lack of positions are primarily in the personal service industries, but in our region, there are many essential businesses that will continue to operate,” Fernandez said. “It’s also a time where employers are wanting good to great qualities in their staff. Some turnover is taking place.”
Along with hiring bonuses and bumping up wages, Fernandez said some employers are offering flexibility in hours to accommodate childcare or a child’s schooling hours. One challenge coming in the new year is the minimum wage in California increasing by $1 to $14 an hour.
“This can be a challenge for businesses, especially this year,” Fernandez said.
Diaz said before the pandemic more applicants were able to go in person and apply, now she said there is a technology gap.
“Applicants are struggling to learn new required technology; Hireview, Zoom, Google Meets, Slack, and Blue Jeans,” Diaz said. “The applications process, interviewing process and onboarding has changed drastically and there is a learning curve.”
Fernandez said in most cases her agency has been finding job seekers before they find the agency.
“It seems those that come to us from either a job posting or word of mouth seem to be a bit harder to commit to the hiring process,” Fernandez said.