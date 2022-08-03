The Yuba City Fire Department had more than 100 additional calls for service in July than during the same time period in 2021, its fire chief said Wednesday as firefighters started off August with another structure fire taking place in the city.

From July 1 through July 31, the Yuba City Fire Department responded to 1,050 calls for service, 14 structure fires and 28 vegetation fires, Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said. Of those 14 structure fires, nine were considered “working” fires where at least five apparatus were assigned to fire suppression activities, he said.

