Current Marysville Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli officially announced late Thursday night that he is seeking reelection to his city council seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
As a businessman in Marysville, Buttacavoli said he founded Buttacavoli Industries in 1977, which he ran for 38 years. His oldest son now runs Buttacavoli Windows, Buttacavoli said.
“I believe my work in the past four years as vice mayor have [sic] given me the experience to understand our system and will allow me to continue with our many current projects without interruption,” Buttacavoli said in a statement. “Marysville has always been my home and community so, of course, I want to see it thrive. I’m especially proud of my contributions to refinancing the city’s unfunded liabilities and the bonds on the B Street property, which saved us about 12 million dollars over the life of the bonds and frees us to now generate revenue from the property.”
On the Nov. 8 ballot, Buttacavoli will be facing off against current Councilmember Brad Hudson and former Councilmember Stephanie McKenzie for two possible seats.
Hudson is a 30-year Marysville resident and small business owner. Hudson previously said he feels the city has made “excellent progress” during his term on the council.
“For the first time in four decades we have some positive, forward-movement on the Hotel Marysville and the B Street Property is slated for development,” Hudson previously said in a statement. “There are countless improvement projects going on citywide and we’ve experienced an impressive uptick in business development, with many businesses looking to set roots in Marysville.”
McKenzie, a former Marysville city councilmember, lost to current Mayor Chris Branscum in the 2020 November election. Branscum beat McKenzie by just four votes in that election, according to Appeal archives.
During his time on the council, Buttacavoli said he has served on “many local, regional and state boards and commissions.” He also said he also has created and led the “Rec Development Committee,” which maintains and makes improvements to the city’s recreation facilities. Some of those improvements include the softball fields, the motocross track, Bryant Field, and others, Buttacavoli said.
“Good things are happening in Marysville and we are moving forward,” Buttacavoli said. “My decision to seek re-election stems from wanting to see through the exciting projects we have started.”
Some of those projects include the 5th Street Rehabilitation Project and efforts to clean up Ellis Lake.