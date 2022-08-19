Current Marysville Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli officially announced late Thursday night that he is seeking reelection to his city council seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.

As a businessman in Marysville, Buttacavoli said he founded Buttacavoli Industries in 1977, which he ran for 38 years. His oldest son now runs Buttacavoli Windows, Buttacavoli said.

