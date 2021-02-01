Butte County’s University of California Cooperative Extension Service is hosting a virtual Student Agricultural Field Day.
According to a press release, Butte County UCCE annually hosts the field day at Patrick’s Ranch Museum in Durham. But this year instead of taking students to the farm, they’re taking the farm to students.
Eleven fourth- and fifth-grade classes totaling 250 students from Arbuckle Elementary in Colusa County, Little Chico Creek Elementary, Paradise Ridge Elementary and Golden Hills Elementary in Oroville are expected to participate in this year’s event.
According to the press release, teachers have the opportunity for their students to participate in a morning session, an afternoon session or both – some teachers are teaching a.m. and p.m. cohorts and are opting to participate in both sessions.
“Going virtual has enabled us to reach more students,” said Rita Palmer Program Supervisor for the CalFresh Healthy Living, UCCE Butte County. “In a typical year we would be able to provide this opportunity to one to two schools and reach 125 students. We are thrilled that 11 teachers from across our region are participating and providing their students with this unique opportunity. We know that current teacher-student time is extremely precious. We are grateful to be able to spend some of that time sharing our knowledge and passion about local agriculture with them.”
The goal of the event is to increase agricultural literacy for students in Butte and surrounding counties, according to the press release. This year’s event will include presentations aimed at educating students on local commodities.
Presentation topics include entomology, rice production and habitats, soils in agriculture, embryology, and a local commodity tasting.
Students will have the opportunity to interact live with producers, researchers and community education specialists – they will be able to ask questions and participate in hands-on activities with materials provided by UCCE, according to the press release.
The event is taking place today through Friday (the first day was Monday) from 9:30-10 a.m. or 2-2:30 p.m. via Zoom.
To join the morning session, visit https://bit.ly/39BloGY – the meeting ID is 979 3441 4329 and the passcode is SAFD!.
To join the afternoon session, visit https://bit.ly/3oEpFO6 – the meeting ID is 925 2341 7939 and the passcode is SAFD!.
For more information, contact Palmer at rjpalmer@ucanr.edu.