The Butte County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday the first human West Nile virus infection in Butte County for the 2023 season.
According to officials, as of Aug. 4, there have been eight human infections confirmed in California. Typically active from June through October, August is considered the “peak month” for the virus in Butte County.
Officials said the person reported to have been infected in Butte County is in their 40s and is experiencing a “severe” West Nile virus illness.
People infected with West Nile virus generally fall into three categories:
– Asymptomatic (eight in 10 people)
– Mild to moderate fever illness with fatigue and body aches (one in five people)
– Severe illness with neurologic symptoms such as encephalitis or meningitis (less than one in 150 people). For those who develop a severe West Nile virus illness, symptoms may last several weeks and some symptoms may be permanent.
“People 50 years of age and older, and individuals with diabetes or hypertension, have a higher chance of getting sick and are more likely to develop complications,” officials said. “West Nile virus is transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds.”
On July 28, the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District said that it detected more evidence of West Nile virus from mosquito collections submitted for testing.
While no reports of human infections have been indicated in Yuba and Sutter counties, the risk of infection is “significantly elevated compared to recent years,” officials previously said. Along with evidence found in mosquito collections, the district said it detected West Nile virus in two dead birds and two sentinel chicken flocks.
“The virus is now considered widespread in mosquitoes throughout the valley floor in Sutter and Yuba counties,” District Manager Stephen Abshier previously said in a statement.
Earlier this week, the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District announced it was recently notified of two dead bird samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.
Both samples were from the Grimes area and were brought to the district in July to be tested, the Appeal previously reported. Officials sent samples off to be tested and confirmed by a lab at the University of California, Davis.
Area residents are asked to report dead birds to the California Department of Public Health website at www.westnile.ca.gov or by phone at 877-968-2473.