After placing second in their division for the creative problem-solving program Odyssey of the Mind state finals, Butte Vista Elementary School students in Yuba City are set to compete in the program’s World Finals in Michigan in May.
Odyssey of the Mind encourages young students to create solutions to a variety of challenges using different creative skills such as writing, design, construction, and performing arts. Pamela Aurangzeb, assistant superintendent for educational services for the Yuba City Unified School District, said that there are five categories in which students can compete in, which typically center on a single creative skill. Students can be tasked with solving a given problem by building a vehicle, structure or “innovative contraption,” writing or filming a creative piece or performing around a given theme.
Students are also encouraged to incorporate multiple skill sets into solving a problem, Aurangzeb said. A spontaneous portion of the competition also requires students to generate solutions to a problem they have not seen before.
Jesscia Hallett, a seventh grade teacher at Butte Vista Elementary and Odyssey of the Mind coach, said that her team formed in October 2022. Each week, her students prepared for competitions by creating solutions to one of five problems that Odyssey of the Mind has chosen for the year.
“They practiced each week. They tried solutions that didn’t work out in the best way possible, then they went back to the drawing board to restructure their ideas or sometimes, they threw the whole concept out the window and started again from scratch,” Hallett said.
For each long-term problem, the team must present its solution in eight minutes or less, including set-up time. The rules require participants to push their thinking capacities to make the best use of their skills, time, and money, Aurangzeb said.
The Butte Vista Elementary team focused their work on a pirate-themed vehicle project. Their task was to build a self propelled pirate ship which would deliver treasure while avoiding a sea monster, played by fellow students, Hallett said.
After months of practice, the students participated in their first live competition on March 4 and placed first in their division, which gave them the opportunity to compete in the state finals on March 26. In their first contest, Hallett said that her students received positive feedback from the audience for their performance skills.
“When it was all said and done, this team had the audience rolling in laughter even at the end of the day. It was windy and rainy for most of the day, so their cardboard pirate ship did everything but fall apart, but they didn’t quit. They just kept going. The team works really well together so their comedic relief was truly genuine,” she said.
The team was also able to make improvements to their vehicle in the weeks leading up to finals.
On the day of the competition, Hallett said that her students encountered a number of challenges minutes before they were set to showcase their vehicle, including damaged pieces of their ship and issues with costumes.
The team also faced some technical difficulties as they struggled to get their ship to start for the first two minutes of their allotted time, Hallett said.
Despite these challenges, the Butte Vista Elementary students placed second in the state finals and will compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals in May. The competition will be held at Michigan State University in Michigan on May 24-27.
“It was still a struggle, but the team was able to complete all the necessary tasks and get back to the start area. Through all of the hiccups though, this team never gave up. For their efforts they received many compliments from the judges,” Hallett said. “This is where our fairytale is right now, we are headed to Michigan in a few short weeks to see if we can bring home a World Title.”