Odyssey1.jpg

Butte Vista Elementary School students display their self propelled pirate ship vehicle for the Odyssey of the Mind state finals on March 26.

 Courtesy of Jesscia Hallett

After placing second in their division for the creative problem-solving program Odyssey of the Mind state finals, Butte Vista Elementary School students in Yuba City are set to compete in the program’s World Finals in Michigan in May.

Odyssey of the Mind encourages young students to create solutions to a variety of challenges using different creative skills such as writing, design, construction, and performing arts. Pamela Aurangzeb, assistant superintendent for educational services for the Yuba City Unified School District, said that there are five categories in which students can compete in, which typically center on a single creative skill. Students can be tasked with solving a given problem by building a vehicle, structure or “innovative contraption,” writing or filming a creative piece or performing around a given theme. 

Tags

Recommended for you